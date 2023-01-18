HOUSTON (KIAH) – Escape from your busy day and allow Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to entertain you!

She has a LIVE performance in studio from the JoiLux Band and Dueling Pianos. Taking to the stage are Joi Keeling, Tamara Williams and Andrew Dethloff.

You can catch them at Fireside at The Moran CITYCENTRE.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.