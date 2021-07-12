JULY 13: $1 French Fries AND meet Slim Thug on National French Fry Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — Did someone say $1 for French Fries and meet Slim Thug — on the same day?

Slim Thug has partnered with Checkers to provide $1 French Fries to the Houston community for National French Fry Day on July 13. The rapper will also work at Checkers’ S. Post Oak Road location — where he will take orders on the headset, serve French Fries and pass out swag bags.

Slim Thug and Checkers plan to donate $100,000 to No Kid Hungry in honor of National French Fry Day.