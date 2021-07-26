JULY 29: Blood Drive, free giveaways in honor of International Sickle Cell Caregivers Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — The As One Foundation and One Delta Plaza Educational Center will host a blood drive in honor of International Sickle Cell Caregivers Day on Thursday, July 29 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at One Delta Plaza, 3333 Old Spanish Trail.

This event will be in honor of Wendy Ann Darling who passed away due to blood clotting during her battle with Sickle Cell.

On average, a sickle cell patient receives blood transfusion once or twice a month to manage their condition and prevent complications. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local blood banks such as the Gulf Coast Regional were forced to cancel blood drives, which resulted in a nationwide blood shortage.

To register and attend the event, click here.