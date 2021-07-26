JULY 29: Blood Drive, free giveaways in honor of International Sickle Cell Caregivers Day

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — The As One Foundation and One Delta Plaza Educational Center will host a blood drive in honor of International Sickle Cell Caregivers Day on Thursday, July 29 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at One Delta Plaza, 3333 Old Spanish Trail.

This event will be in honor of Wendy Ann Darling who passed away due to blood clotting during her battle with Sickle Cell.

On average, a sickle cell patient receives blood transfusion once or twice a month to manage their condition and prevent complications. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local blood banks such as the Gulf Coast Regional were forced to cancel blood drives, which resulted in a nationwide blood shortage.

To register and attend the event, click here.

Image preview

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss