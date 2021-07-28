JULY 31: Lost & Found to host Bark-N-Brunch

HOUSTON (CW39) — Adopt, don’t shop!

Houston-based restaurant, Lost & Found launched an initiative that allows their customers to dine in with their fur babies.

Lost & Found and the Houston Humane Society‘s “Bark-N-Brunch” allows guests to enjoy the vibes of the restaurant while their dogs enjoy pet-friendly activities, treats, Barktails and more on the patio. Although it’s a fun event with many amenities for everyone, ultimately, the event is to bring awareness to pet adoption.

On-site adoption will be available at Bark-N-Brunch which will allow homeless dogs to find a new fur-ever family. This month’s Bark-N-Brunch will take place on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

