JULY 31: National Cheesecake Day Weekend Celebration with Masterpiece Desserts

HOUSTON (CW39) — After a near-death experience more than five years ago, Masterpiece Desserts was born!

Husband and wife team, co-owners of Masterpiece Desserts Kenneth and Winsome Brooks share how sweet life could be with trust in GOD, passion and creativity.

Masterpiece Desserts will open its first storefront on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. during their National Cheesecake Day Weekend Celebration! The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the “World’s Most Delicious Cheesecake” firsthand.