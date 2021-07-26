JULY: Sisters Network giving away free mammograms

HOUSTON (CW39) — On this Wellness Wednesday, Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI), the nation’s largest and only National Black Breast Cancer Survivorship Organization and a leader in the Black Breast Cancer movement is pleased to announce its 2021 Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP) and Mammogram program.

HOUSTON HAPPENS Maggie Flecknoe speaks with the founder, Karen Eubanks Jackson, who is a 28-year and four-time Breast Cancer Survivor.

