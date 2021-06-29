Lightspeed Systems develops online student safety technology

HOUSTON (CW39) — Lightspeed Systems, the nation’s leader in online safety software, has been serving schools for more than two decades and develops web filtering and online student safety technology used across thousands of school districts nationwide.

Schools have been filtering and protecting online activity for decades – but it’s different now with more remote learning. Since traditional school firewalls don’t work when devices are on the home network instead of the school network, it’s a completely different ballgame.

Lightspeed allows schools to filter, manage, protect and analyze devices, anywhere for a truly comprehensive platform, so when students are at home with their school issued device, they’re also safe online.

Detective (RET.) Rich Wistocki, a cyber security expert joins us to discuss how both schools and parents can keep their kids safe online, especially at a time when kids are extremely stressed out and many parents are concerned that their child has depression, it’s critical for schools and districts to have a solution in place that monitors for clues on concerning behavior. 

That’s one of the reasons why Lightspeed launched a new product called Lightspeed Alert™, a new threat detection solution for self-harm, bullying, and school violence, helping to provide schools and districts with early warning detection to prevent incidents and promote student safety.

For more information visit www.lightspeedsystems.com

