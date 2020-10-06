Local family of 5 launches Houston’s 1st curbside composting service

HOUSTON – Jesse and Melissa Stowers have their hands full with three children aged 9, 6, and 4. They also have their hands full with a lot of garbage.

After seeing the trash bags pile up, especially during quarantine, the couple decided to up their composting. That’s when they realized that Houston did not have a curbside composting service. So, Jesse started distributing and collecting compost buckets for free.

As more people became interested in their neighborhood the Stowers officially made it a business and launched Happy Earth.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe caught up with the Stowers and saw how easy they make composting.

Learn more about Happy Earth on its website or Facebook page

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.