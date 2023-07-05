HOUSTON (HOUSTON HAPPENS) – Transforming typical fast-food dishes such as burgers, chicken wings, hotdogs, and wraps, the team at M Express Thai Kitchen is making a name for themselves for their fusion of classic American foods with Thai cuisine that showcases their traditional Thai family recipes while using authentic, quality ingredients.

M Express Thai Kitchen is the brainchild of restaurateur Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, who launched her Heights Thai restaurant Kin Dee back in 2020. She stopped by the Houston Happens studio to share the unique hotdog called the Beef Drunken Dog; a twist on the classic loaded hotdog featuring a beef dog topped with stir-fried ground beef, bell peppers, red onion, and a shishito pepper in Drunken noodle sauce sprinkled with deep-fried Thai basil.

M Express has two burgers on the menu; the Green Curry Pork Burger, topped with famous “Thai Green Curry” sauce, fresh cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and sauteed kale between a potato or pretzel bun and the Basil Beef Burger, marinated in Thai herbs and topped with traditional “Thai Basil” sauce.