Malnourished animals impacted by Winter Storm Uri get spa day and “pawdicures”

HOUSTON (CW39) — In February, Texas experienced one of the coldest and worst winter storms in U.S. history.

During the storm, eight severely malnourished dogs and a pig were rescued and brought to the Houston Humane Society after being found outside during the deadly temperatures.

Thanks to the Milgard Family Foundation, the pups and pig will enjoy VIP treatment at PetSuites Missouri City on April 6 to get them ready to find their loving forever homes.

The animals will enjoy many amenities at the resort — such as aromatherapy and “pawdicures.”

Also, the Houston Humane Society and North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life are hosting an adoption event now thru April 11 — with 50 percent off adoption fees.