March 26-28th: Rodeo-themed weekend with Kamp Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s time to grab your cowboy hats and strap up your boots!

Although the Livestock Show and Rodeo is cancelled this year, Kamp Houston is hosting a Rodeo-themed weekend — March 26 – March 28.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Kamp Houston is a unique new eatery in the Galleria Area that focuses on special seafood & BBQ dishes paired with craft drinks. Celebrities such as Travis Scott, Slim Thug, Drake, The Migos, Lil Durk, DJ Drama, Rick Ross have checked out the new restaurant/lounge.

The 3-day, family-friendly event will consist of rodeo-style food and drinks, carnival rides, bull riding, a petting zoo, BBQ cookoff, prizes and more.

“We wanted to host an event where the community could come enjoy elements of the rodeo. Our entire team is excited to execute something that will bring joy to the city as we have all experienced such a trying year. Kamp Houston will have a plethora of vendors on-site all 3 days selling merchandise and products. Attendees are encouraged to wear rodeo attire in honor of the event. A full specialty menu consisting of a “Kamp Out.” JR. Martin, Owner of Kamp

To purchase tickets, click here.