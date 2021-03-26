SATURDAY: Sugar Land’s International Arts & Kite Festival

HOUSTON (CW39) — Get ready to “spring” into some fun at Sugar Land’s International Arts & Kite Festival as the city celebrates with outdoor adventures on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Brazos River Park.

Kite enthusiasts will decorate the sky with splashes of color, unique kite shapes and exceptional kite-flying skills. The event will feature cultural dance performances with award-winning entertainment acts — including children’s musician Will Parker and the Make Believe Band.

The culture playground will feature both group and individual game stations — featuring activities and games children play around the world. Trackless train rides will continuously depart from the Kid’s Fun Zone. A children’s magic show is also on the entertainment arts menu. Craft booths, cultural characters, artisan demonstrations and more will be displayed for families to enjoy. A variety of food trucks will be on location with an assortment of food choices and desserts.

Family groups and individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Cultural Costume Contest by designing and modeling creative costumes that pay tribute to countries. Art competition categories will include most unique kite, poster art and chalk art contest. There is no cost to enter the competition. On-site registration is encouraged for all contests. General festival admission is free.

Masks are recommended when within 6 feet of someone not within your household, and sanitation stations will be available onsite.