Mattress Mack Bets $1M on UH Cougars to win it all

HOUSTON – When it comes to Houston sports leave it to Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, of Gallery Furniture. to place a high-stakes wager on the hometown team.

Sports betting company DraftKings said Mattress Mack placed a $1,000,000 bet on the University of Houston at 9-1 to win the championship, marking one of March Madness’ biggest bets to date.

If the Coogs win, Mattress Mack would net $9 million!

MATTRESS MACK IS BACK



After taking a late-night flight to Colorado, he wagered $1,000,000 on Houston to win the National Championship.



If they win, the bet would pay out $10,000,000 🤑 pic.twitter.com/MJdzMmAfwd — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 27, 2021

Mattress Mack had to fly out of Texas to Colorado since mobile sports betting is not legal in the Lone Star state.

The latest best comes on the heels of his Super Bowl LV bet in February. Mattress Mack bet $3.46 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV. The Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, netting him $2.75 million in profit.

UH Cougars take on Oregon State in the Elite Eight, tonight at 6:15 p.m..

