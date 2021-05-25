Memorial Day Essentials

HOUSTON – Red, white and blue, how ready are you for Memorial Day?

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins CW39 Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, to share some amazing products you are going to love for Memorial Day. 

Weed Golden Ale

www.weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents.

PINALEN® Pine Fresh

www.pinalen.com

Summer is quickly approaching and that means lots of cleaning will be taking place. I have the perfect product for you. This is PINALEN® Pine Fresh,  THE multipurpose, affordable and GREAT smelling cleaner with more than 180 proven uses. It’s one of best kept cleaning secrets as many people are unaware of the power of pine.

New Aquaphor Itch Relief Ointment

www.aquaphorus.com

The new Aquaphor Itch Relief Ointment from Aquaphor is a unique, itch relief treatment that immediately soothes and relieves skin irritations, insect bites, psoriasis, skin rashes, eczema, and poison ivy.

 

 

