HOUSTON – She calls herself an “empowerment maven”, a fitting title for Kecia Johnson. Johnson has overcome not only the diagnosis of being HIV positive but battling Stage 3 Cancer.

CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Johnson about her resiliency and what keeps her motivated to keep fighting and empowering others.

For more of her inspirational journey, follow her: https://www.instagram.com/iamkeciaj/

