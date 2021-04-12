MUST SEE: Man spotted wearing shower curtain COVID-19 contraption in San Antonio

HOUSTON – Who is the man behind the shower curtain? That’s what people are asking in San Antonio after a man was spotted wearing a shower curtain COVID-19 contraption along with a reflective vest that reads, “6Feet4Life”.

A video of the man was posted on Reddit by user MichaelG4, asking “Anyone else see this in SA?.”

Anyone else see this guy in SA? "6Feet4Life" 😷 from sanantonio

According to some residents, it seems like the man has been spotted around town more than once.

One user said, “He shops at my Target from time to time.”

Another said, “I saw him at H‑E‑B like a month ago. He’s desperate for attention.”

He’s getting attention, alright. Now to find out who the man is behind the curtain. Kind of like the Wizard of Oz but instead the Wizard of COVID.

