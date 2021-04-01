MUST SEE: Travel virtually around the streets of the world with ‘Drive and Listen’ website

HOUSTON – Want to safely escape? Now you can travel around the world virtually, thanks to a new website.

Drive and Listen allows you to take a virtual drive through more than 50 cities around the world while listening to real-time local radio and the sounds of street life as you go. It’s like Google Street view, but the virtual reality version, and you don’t have to click to move.

There’s even music you would hear as you drive through each country and city.

The website was created during the pandemic by Erkam Şeker, a Turkish graduate student.

Buckle up and check out Drive and Listen. Warning, it’s highly addictive and Zen!

Check it out here.