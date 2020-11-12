Need Drivers Ed? There’s an app for that

HOUSTON, Tx (Nexstar) – With the coronavirus impacting the DMV a lot of parents find themselves in a scramble to teach their teens how to drive. Well there’s an app for that.

Zutobi is a Drivers Ed app. It teaches you all that you need to know to get your driver’s license and become a safe driver. The app makes studying fun and entertaining. Zutobi is built like a game and keeps teens motivated to continue to learn.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with one of the founders of the Zutobi app, Tim Waldenback.

For more on Zutobi and to download the app, please visit: https://zutobi.com/us

