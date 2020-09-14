New app called Uproad lets you pay Texas tolls with your phone

HOUSTON – Tired of the hassle of paying Texas toll roads? There’s an app for that!

Uproad is a brand-new app that lets you take Texas toll roads with just your phone.

Here’s how it works. Drivers download and easily sign up on the app, then use their mobile devices to pay as they go on most toll roads and bridges, including the Hardy Toll Road, the Westpark Tollway, and the Northwest Freeway.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Uproad’s Director of Operations, Andrew Peppard for more.

The Uproad app allows drivers to manage their account all in one place, without the headaches associated with toll prices, mischarges or mailed toll bills. And, the app’s Trip Calculator makes it convenient to budget for trips.

