New Attraction: Escape to South America’s Pantanal at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – No passport required to visit South America’s Pantanal. Just head to the Houston Zoo!

The latest expansion allows guests to explore the tropical wetlands of Brazil right here in the Bayou City. The lush habitat highlights animals the Zoo is protecting in the wild, including for the first time at the Houston Zoo, giant river otters. Partnered with on-the-ground conservationists in Brazil, the Zoo will offer visitors the chance to see these animals in an immersive and engaging trail that gives guests the opportunity to view jaguars, capybaras, giant river otters, dart frogs, howler monkeys, anaconda and macaws closer than ever before in Houston.

It officially opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 10th. But, CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe gives us a sneak preview.

To book your reservation go to: https://www.houstonzoo.org/

