HOUSTON – Wishing you had a pool? There’s an app for that!

Swimply is like Airbnb, but for private pools. It allows people to rent out their backyard pool by the hour to strangers.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with a couple who have been renting out their pool all summer.

For more on Swimply, please visit: www.swimply.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.