No Wait Traffic: Holiday travel changes during coronavirus

HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) – Going home for the holidays looks a lot different this year, due to the coronavirus.

The travel experts at Vacasa have just released new data with insight into the 2020 holiday season travel outlook.

The new data found several things are happening this year including:

More than three quarters of people are planning to travel by car.

More than 80% of those traveling, are planning to meet others at their destination.

Waterfront destinations are still topping the lists of hot spots, even in the winter months.

CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Vacasa.

