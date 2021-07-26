PHOTOS: Kamp Houston debuts new catering menu

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston, giddy on up to Kamp Houston and try their new catering menu! Your eyes and taste buds will not be disappointed!

Warning: The photos you are about to see will cause hunger and serious cravings!

  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony
  • CTSY: Michael Anthony

Catering Menu includes; ribs, sliced chicken, brisket, blackened catfish, blackened salmon, seafood loaded mac and cheese, sausage, crab fingers and lemon pepper wings.

These items and more are available for your next corporate party or private event. Kamp Houston offers easy to order catering packages that are available for pickup or delivery by contacting the catering director through their website, by email at events@alifehospitalitygroup.com, or calling in at 832-684-1368.

Kamp Houston opens at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

