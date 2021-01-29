Poll: Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson trade reaction

HOUSTON (AP) A person familiar with the move told The Associated Press that star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

The person was not authorized to discuss the request publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday. Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe and Hannah Trippett discuss the buzz about Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his request to be traded.

What do the ladies think should happen?

I can’t blame him. Look at everything that has happened that doesn’t even involve him…. Kind of. I mean, you’ve got to look at DeAndre Hopkins. What happened there? – With Bill O’Brien even being named GM for any amount of time. CW39’s Hannah Trippett

We at CW39 always want to know what you think, so we’re also asking you here on CW39.com….

The Associated Press contributed to this report.