Ruff and Fluff: Puppy Bowl at Meadowlake Pet Resort

HOUSTON, Tx – Super Bowl 55 is this Sunday in Tampa Bay, Florida where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

And all eyes will be on the “GOAT”, Tom Brady, and the “KID” or baby goat, Patrick Mahomes.

But forget the “goats”, how about the pups?

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is kicking off the festivities early with a big game of her own. She went to Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center for a Puppy Bowl! See who the real “ruff” players are!

For more on Meadowlake Pet Resort, please visit: www.meadowlakepetresort.com