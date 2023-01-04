Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation.

The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and the youth.

The Salt and Pepper Gang is hosting a calendar release party Friday, January 6, at Phil & Derek’s Restaurant, 1701 Webster St, Houston, TX 77003. The party starts at 7:30 pm.