Spring Beauty Health Wellness

HOUSTON — Lifestyle Expert Laurie Graham-King joins CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some amazing products to kick off your spring while looking and feeling your best.

Check out the products below:

Shop The Lip Bar

Now At Your Local Walmart & www.thelipbar.com

The Lip Bar new Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner w/ SPF moisturizes and smoothes your complexion while still revealing a skin-like finish. It comes in 8 curated-by-complexion shades.

Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner

www.dailydoseme.com

This detangling leave-in conditioner makes hair manageable, eliminates frizz, and adds moisture and shine.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials®

Available at Walmart

www.carnationbreakfastessentials.com

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are delicious and nutrient-packed, providing 10 grams of protein plus 21 vitamins & minerals.

NEW Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Flavored Nutritional Drinks are a delicious, nutrient-packed, and convenient breakfast option for families.

New Eucerin Face Hydrating Cleansing Gel

www.eucerinus.com

The new Hydrating Cleansing Gel from dermatologist recommended brand Eucerin is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid to help maintain skin’s moisture balance and an APG Cleansing Complex that gently lifts away impurities, without stripping the skin. Free of fragrance, soap, alcohol, and parabens, it’s great for all skin types, including sensitive skin!

 

