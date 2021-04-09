Stepping up to the plate at Marucci Elite Texas

HOUSTON – We watch them crush it at the plate, but what does it really take to be a pro baseball player?

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe “swung” on over to Marucci Elite Texas where Ronnie Thames, the high school director, coached her. Marucci Elite is known for developing baseball and softball players both physically and mentally.

Watch as she steps up to the plate and plays ball. You never know, the Houston Astros may be calling her as a pinch hitter.

You can “score” all the details on Marucci Elite Texas, here: https://maruccielitetexas.com/

