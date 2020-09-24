‘Steptember’ challenge encourages you to move together for cerebral palsy

HOUSTON – Step by step we can help make a difference when it comes to raising awareness for cerebral palsy.

CW39 Houston and Nexstar Nation are participating in the ‘Steptember’ challenge. It’s a nationwide effort to get people out and active. Each step helps fund cerebral palsy (CP) research.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is participating in the challenge and she spoke with the Director of Communications for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, Jocelyn Cohen. Cohen is one of the more than 18 million people worldwide who are living with CP. She spoke about the struggles of living with CP and how important research is.

So far, the ‘Steptember’ challenge has raised more than $1 million. And it’s not too late to step up!

Click here to sign up for the STEPtember challenge. You can use the code “CW39” to register for free.

