Summer Beauty Essentials and Wellness

HOUSTON (CW39) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to kick off your summer with some amazing beauty and wellness products.

MyKirei by KAO

www.mykirei.com

A pet leaves a paw print on your heart. Designed for all pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family.

KISS

www.DollarGeneral.com

With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you can get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost!

Kerasal

www.Kerasal.com

Triple-layered cotton masks infused with tea tree oil, chamomile, shea butter, and aloe to gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize feet.

pH Plex

www.ph-plex.com/us/

• PH PLEX Full Service Kit is a plex product excellent for colored and non-colored hair

• Great for all hair types (thin, natural, curly)

• This Malic Acid enriched formula (a compound found in apples and naturally in the body) pH Plex provides salon quality results in and out of the salon

• CONVENIENT SINGLE DOSE PACKAGING: Easy to use, clean, travel friendly, single dose packaging. pH Plex is pre-dosed, no complicated mixing required

• pH Plex IS MADE IN GERMANY and is a global brand

Electrolit

Home

Electrolit is the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients.

