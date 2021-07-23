HOUSTON (CW39) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to kick off your summer with some amazing beauty and wellness products.
MyKirei by KAO
A pet leaves a paw print on your heart. Designed for all pet lovers, the MyKirei by Kao Paw Print Foam Hand Wash dispenses a paw print shape of a furry friend with every pump and is perfect to help make handwashing a daily ritual to look forward to for everyone in the family.
KISS
With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you can get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost!
Kerasal
Triple-layered cotton masks infused with tea tree oil, chamomile, shea butter, and aloe to gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize feet.
pH Plex
• PH PLEX Full Service Kit is a plex product excellent for colored and non-colored hair
• Great for all hair types (thin, natural, curly)
• This Malic Acid enriched formula (a compound found in apples and naturally in the body) pH Plex provides salon quality results in and out of the salon
• CONVENIENT SINGLE DOSE PACKAGING: Easy to use, clean, travel friendly, single dose packaging. pH Plex is pre-dosed, no complicated mixing required
• pH Plex IS MADE IN GERMANY and is a global brand
Electrolit
Electrolit is the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients.
- STRONG LANGUAGE! Armed suspect caught on camera robbing NW Houston vape store
- Summer Beauty Essentials and Wellness
- Gunman on the run after opening fire on family member in Meyerland area
- Rotary International Convention coming to Houston’s G.R.B. in 2022
- Newsfeed Now: US Olympians prepare to compete during pandemic; Officer uses chip bag to save stabbing victim’s life