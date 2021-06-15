Summer Essentials

HOUSTON — Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with some amazing products for you and the entire family to help get the summer started.

See below, for more info:

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit

www.schofferhofer.us

Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit &amp; Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…

Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.

Man Crates

The Ultimate Online Gifting Destination For Men

www.mancrates.com  

Man Crates is the ultimate online gifting destination for every man in your life this Father’s Day!

Quest

www.QuestNutrition.com

Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings.

