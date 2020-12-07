Supernova Furniture hosts ‘super’ food drive to help Houstonians ahead of difficult holiday season

HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) – Supernova Furniture is known for not only its amazing furniture but for its super big heart and for keeping Houston Strong, especially during the pandemic.

That’s why owners Ana and Marty Abrahams decided to host a “Help Feed the Hungry” food drive. The idea came as they were gathered around the Thanksgiving table.

“As we sat around the table and gave thanks, we discussed how fortunate we all are, especially in light of everything that is going on in the world right now,” said Ana Abrahams. “We spoke a lot about all of the people who have been waiting for another relief package that still hasn’t come and, consequently, they are quite literally starving.”

As a family business, they decided to host a food drive this Friday, December 11th at their Supernova Furniture Retail Store and Outlet Center, located at 10000 Northwest Freeway. Starting at 1 p.m. there will be a drive-thru food distribution. Ana tells CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe that they hope to feed 1,000 families.

In the meantime, they are asking for the public and other businesses help! They’re accepting donations at all the Supernova Furniture locations.

For more, please visit: https://www.supernovafurniture.com

