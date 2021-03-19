Destination Texas family fun great outdoors

Take a break and ‘spring’ on over to Kemah Boardwalk

KEMAH – Everyone could use a break from reality. Well, why not “spring” on over to the Kemah Boardwalk. Their slogan is “The Fun Never Stops!” and as CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe learned, that truly is the case.

Jacob Bigger, General Manager of the Kemah Boardwalk, takes Flecknoe on an action-packed adventure and shows her the latest safety-protocols in response to COVID-19. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.

For more on the Kemah Boardwalk, please visit: https://www.kemahboardwalk.com/

 

 

