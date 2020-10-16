Take a tour of Houston’s paranormal pasts, all aboard Mister McKinney’s History Bus!

HOUSTON — CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe catches a ride on Mister McKinney’s Houston History Bus for a chilling lesson on the city’s biggest spooks.
Mister McKinney’s Haunted Houston Tour is the last three weekends in October. They’re at 6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm.
There are some new rules due to the coronavirus. Masks are required and you must have your own group of 8 to 10 people.
You can book your tour at: www.MisterMcKinney.com
Here’s another look at the next location on Mr. McKinney’s Haunted Houston tour:
