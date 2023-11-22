HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens has you covered for the best tech gifts! We also had a local chef stop by to talk about his new, fall-inspired menu.
Guests for Wednesday, November 23, 2023, included:
- Jennifer Jolly giving us the rundown on some amazing Black Friday Deals.
- Lifestyle expert Mercedes Sanchez from Be Chic Media, LLC, to go over gifts for busy moms
- Tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch shares some tech gifts for kids
- Houston Happens Seth Kovar takes us to Flying Saucer Pie Company to look at the massive line waiting for their Thanksgiving desert
- Chef Andre Garza of The Chelsea in Montrose stopped by the preview his fall-inspired menu and showcase his fresh, made from scratch dishes
- Allan Herrera of Asurion discussed appliance maintenance as the busy holiday cooking season approaches