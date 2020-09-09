‘Texas Relief Warriors’ step up to help victims of Hurricane Laura

HOUSTON – Neighbors helping neighbors. When it comes to someone needing help during trying times, Houston mom, Cara Adams is always the first to jump into action.

She’s helped after Hurricane Harvey, throughout COVID-19, and now with Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Adams has been able to get so many donations to help Louisiana rebuild after the Category 4 storm, she’s started a non-profit, “The Texas Relief Warriors”.

You can help by volunteering or donating to the Amazon wish list: https://amzn.to/35jrtpS

For more on the Texas Relief Warriors follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/texasreliefwarriors

