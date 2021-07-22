The Travel Mom shares special message from Olay along with fun vacation spots

(NEXSTAR) – The rules for dining in the Olympic Village might be stricter than those of the events.

The International Olympic Committee’s official “playbook” for keeping athletes and officials safe at the Tokyo Summer Games includes a laundry list of do’s and don’ts for eating at the village’s main dining halls. Most of the precautions appears similar to those implemented in the U.S. near the height of the pandemic — seating capacities, the absence of physical menus, mandatory masks when not actively eating, etc. — but some go even further, according to the IOC’s guidelines.