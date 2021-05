HOUSTON — There are so many questions about travel right now! If there’s one person who knows all of the answers it’s our friend Emily Kaufman, aka The Travel Mom.

CW39 Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe talked with The Travel Mom about an important topic, travel insurance.

For more on The Travel Mom, including vacation giveaways, please visit: https://thetravelmom.com/

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube