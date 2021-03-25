THURSDAY: Free pet food giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) Is your budget tight and need a little help feeding your pets? You can head to the HCC Pinemont Center on Thursday for a free pet food giveaway.

Constable Alan Rosen and the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office and the Houston SPCA will provide 1,000 dog and cat meals for pet owners in northwest Houston on Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HCC Pinemont Center located at 1265 Pinemont Dr. Houston, Tx. 77018.



Pet owners will stay in their cars and drive through to receive bags of pet food into vehicles. The pet food was provided by Hill’s Pet Nutrition as well as community donations to help pet owners provide essential nutrition for their canines and felines.



The year-long pandemic continues to impact many residents, including those with pets who find themselves in dire need of pet food. The joint distribution is in response to this critical need in our community.



WHEN:

Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

HCC Pinemont Center

1265 Pinemont Dr.

Houston, TX 77018

