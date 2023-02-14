HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s been three weeks since an EF3 Tornado ripped through Isa and Junior Aguilar’s Pasadena neighborhood, leaving the couple and their two sons without a home. It also affected Isa’s business. She runs her bakery “Issa Cookie” out of her home.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe wanted to do something special for the family. She called upon her friend Jessica and Lily Dubose at the non-profit, Lily’s Toy Box. They were able to surprise the Aguilar family LIVE on air!

Not only were there a bunch of toys for 5-year-old, Jayce Aguilar, for his older brother, 13-year-old Jaylen Aguilar, there was a signed Astros jersey from Alex Bregman, thanks to Bregman Cares Charity. Academy Sports + Outdoors also provided a gift certificate to help replace the boys sports equipment they lost.

As the Aguilars work to rebuild, please support Isa’s business. For more on Issa Cookie, please visit: www.issacookie.com

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.