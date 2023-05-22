HOUSTON (KIAH) – Skeleton Crew Adventures is a non-profit that was founded by a local veteran, to help his fellow brothers and sisters heal at sea. Now they are getting ready to sail around the globe to raise awareness about PTSD.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sits down with Skeleton Crew Adventures Founder and Director of Operations, Taylor Grieger. Grieger shares his own journey and how he is about to embark on the ultimate adventure with some of his fellow veterans. They are participating in the upcoming Ocean Globe Race. The race will cover a distance of approximately 27,000 nautical miles, and will take approximately 7 months to complete.

But before they can set sail, they need our help. If you would like to donate and help raise awareness regarding PTSD, please visit: https://skeletoncrewadventures.org/donate

You can also experience how Grieger began his healing process at sea, in the documentary “Hell or High Seas”.

