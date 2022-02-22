HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39’s Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe talks with the Bourbon Blonde to find out about the wellness must haves to keep your home clean and your body lean in today’s segment.

Wellness Must Haves for 2022

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here today to share that must have product that brings wellness to your life and helps to reach your goal of a healthier 2022.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas. https://summitbrands.com/glisten/dishwasher-cleaner-disinfectant/

Aleve

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. Visit www.aleve.com

Quest Nutrition

A fresh take on a Quest favorite – the Quest® Dipped Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars are coated with chocolate and drizzled with white chocolate for a tasty high-protein treat. Purchase on www.questnutrition.com.

