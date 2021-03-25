‘Whose House? Coogs’ House!’ Check out new UH Mural at Sweet 16 watch party

HOUSTON – There’s a new UH mural in town just in time for the Sweet 16.

The University of Houston Hispanic Alumni Association has completed a “Whose House? Coogs’ House” mural featuring Houston Cougars mascot Shasta at East End Backyard, which is located at 1105 Sampson Street, less than two miles from campus.

The mural was designed by Felipe Galvan of Los Skarnales with help from artist Donkeeboy, who also assisted in painting the mural.

East End Backyard, owned by Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching, has two partners who are proud UH alums, including general manager Jimmy Tzannis and developer Ankur Desai.

The patio bar will be UH central this weekend for the Coogs’ Sweet 16 game against Syracuse. East End Backyard is installing a 158-foot outdoor LED screen on the back patio courtesy of Espolòn Tequila. The bar will offer crawfish on Saturday at 1 p.m. from The Wolff Den, a team of University of Houston students who are raising money for scholarships at UH’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship.

The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 tips off on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. and concludes with Houston vs. Syracuse at 8:55. East End Backyard also will have a DJ and additional food trucks on the patio on Saturday afternoon.

For more, please visit: www.eastendbackyard.com