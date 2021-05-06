Mental Health Awareness Month: Working out your mental wellness

HOUSTON — Studies from the American Psychological Association show that mental health has dramatically worsened among adults since the pandemic began, with 53% of Americans having been less physically active than they wanted to during the same timeframe as well. These findings make it even more imperative to stay active and make your health a priority right now.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, CW39 Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage. They discussed ways to improve our mental and physical wellness, ultimately leading to a healthier and more balanced life.

