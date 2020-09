As the clock struck 9:31am today, Tuesday September 22, a new Season awakens! No more swimsuits and shorts. It's all about dusting off sweaters and light jackets, leaves changing, pumpkin spice lattes, and hopefully cooler mornings, for everyone. Autumn is here!

Often called the Autumnal Equinox, you know, where the word "Autumn" comes from, this day signals one of two moments in the year, when the Sun's path is exactly above the Equator and the day and night are of equal length.