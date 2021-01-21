Who killed five-year-old David Niwamanya?

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help for any information on the tragic murder of five-year-old David Niwamanya.

On Sunday, January 3rd around 1p.m. little five-year-old David Niwamanya was playing at a playground located at the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive in Southwest Houston when he was shot, according to homicide investigators. Niwamanya struggled to make his way back home, where he collapsed and died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers of Houston will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. If you have any information on this case that can help investigators call 713-222-TIPS.

Official release posted below: