Who killed Imtiyazali Manasyia?

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston is asking for the public’s help with any information you may have regarding the murder of Imtiyazali Manasyia.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, around 10 a.m. Imtiyazali Manasyia’s body was found in the 6000 block of Rookin Street in Southwest Houston. Officers were dispatched to a person down call and found the victim unresponsive inside a vehicle at the location. According to homicide investigators, Manasyia had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Houston Police and the family of Imtiyazali Manasyia is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.