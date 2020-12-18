Who killed Joseph Gordon?

HOUSTON (CW39) Homicide investigators are looking for the public’s help locating two murder suspects.

On April 8, 2020 around 3:30 in the morning, police found 30 year old, Joseph Gordon lying in the road at the 6300 block of Tres Lagunas Dr. in far Southwest Harris County, according to investigators.

Gordon sustained several gunshot wounds, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses advised Homicide Investigators that several males wearing dark clothing were observed running from Gordon’s 2004 gray colored Nissan Xterra.

Investigators say that one of the suspects is carrying a distinctive black and pink colored back pack.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.