Whose truck is this?

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department wants to see if you recognize a truck that was spotted in a fatal shooting in Southeast Houston.

HPD investigators say a white Dodge Ram truck was seen leaving the scene of a fatal shooting at a convenient store located at 6830 Cullen Blvd. Witnesses reported multiple shots being fired from someone in the truck.

Two men where struck by bullets and one died from his injuries. The other victim was shot in the shoulder, but since has recovered.

If you have any information on this incident call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crimestoppers will pay $5000 for information leading to the suspects arrest.