Why you should still get tested for COVID-19 – Daily coronavirus update 5/8/2020

Posted: / Updated:

5/8/2020 The Houston Health Department is reminding folks about testing via mobile unit. Two free mass sites are open and available by appointment only.

Early today, the body of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski was escorted via procession for funeral arrangments.

Today, the funeral services for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski were scheduled for late next week.

The increase in traffic means more lane openings around Houston. Check on your normal HOV lanes to find out when they resume opening on your commute.

The IRS explains “employee retention credit and how to keep workers on the payroll in these troubling times.

Feel fine? You may still need to be tested for COVID-19. Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah explains.

Vice President Pence is discussing securing the food supply at a roundtable discussion. Listen in:

